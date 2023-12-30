New Year 2024: 5 low-calorie snack recipes for a guilt-free celebration

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 low-calorie snack recipes for a guilt-free New Year celebration

The dawn of a new year often comes with resolutions to adopt a healthier lifestyle. However, celebrating doesn't have to mean abandoning your goals. This year, make your New Year's celebration guilt-free with these five delicious, low-calorie snack recipes that will satisfy your taste buds without sabotaging your health journey.

Dark chocolate and fruit bites:

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! You can still enjoy your favourite treat while staying on track. Melt dark chocolate (70% or higher cocoa content) and spread it into a thin layer on a baking sheet. Top with chopped nuts, dried cranberries, or sliced bananas. Freeze until set, then break into bite-sized pieces. These antioxidant-rich treats are a delicious and satisfying way to curb your chocolate cravings.

Cucumber avocado salsa:

Combine diced cucumber, ripe tomatoes, red onion, avocado, and cilantro in a bowl. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the mixture and add a pinch of salt. This refreshing and low-calorie salsa is not only a delicious dip but also a colourful addition to your New Year's spread. Serve it with whole-grain tortilla chips for a guilt-free crunch.

Edamame with lemon and chiili:

Edamame is a nutritious snack packed with protein and fibre. Simply steam or boil frozen edamame pods, then toss them with a squeeze of lemon juice, a pinch of chilli flakes, and a sprinkle of sea salt. This light and flavorful snack is perfect for satisfying your savoury cravings and keeping you energised throughout the festivities.

Roasted chickpeas with spices:

Rinse and drain a can of chickpeas, then pat them dry. Toss the chickpeas with olive oil, paprika, cumin, and a pinch of salt. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast them in a preheated oven at 400°F for 25-30 minutes or until crispy. These spiced chickpeas are a crunchy and protein-packed snack that's perfect for satisfying savoury cravings.

Baked sweet potato fries:

Slice sweet potatoes into thin strips and toss them with olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and a pinch of salt. Arrange the fries on a baking sheet and bake at 425°F for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through. These baked sweet potato fries are a healthier alternative to traditional fries, offering a satisfying sweetness and a satisfying crunch.

ALSO READ: New Year 2024: 7 must-adopt productivity habits to celebrate every day in 2024

Read More Lifestyle News