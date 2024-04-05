5 delicious and nutritious ragi recipes to aid in weight loss

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Delicious ragi recipes to aid in weight loss.

Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a superfood that has gained popularity in recent years due to its numerous health benefits. This gluten-free grain is packed with essential nutrients like calcium, iron, and fibre, making it a perfect addition to any weight-loss diet. In addition to being nutritious, ragi is also incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes. So if you are looking to shed those extra pounds, here are 5 delicious ragi recipes that will help you achieve your weight-loss goals.

Ragi Idli

Idlis are a staple breakfast dish in many Indian households, and this ragi version is a healthier alternative to the traditional rice idlis. To make ragi idlis, you will need ragi flour, urad dal, and a few spices. Soak the urad dal for a few hours and grind it into a smooth batter. In a separate bowl, mix ragi flour with water to make a thick batter and then combine it with the urad dal batter. Add some salt and let the batter ferment overnight. The next morning, steam the batter in idli moulds for about 10-12 minutes. Your healthy and delicious ragi idlis are ready to be served with some coconut chutney or sambar.

Ragi Dosa

Dosa is another popular South Indian dish that is often considered unhealthy due to its high carb content. However, by using ragi flour instead of rice and lentils, you can make a nutritious version of this dish. To make ragi dosa, mix equal parts of ragi flour and rice flour along with some water to make a smooth batter. Let it ferment for at least 8 hours. Once fermented, add some salt and water to adjust the consistency of the batter. Heat a pan and pour a ladleful of batter on it, spread it in a circular motion, and let it cook for a few seconds. Flip it over and cook for another minute. Your crispy and healthy ragi dosa is ready to be served with some chutney or sambar.

Ragi Upma

Upma is a savoury breakfast dish that is made with semolina or sooji in most households. But you can give this traditional dish a healthy twist by using ragi flour instead of sooji. To make ragi upma, heat some oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, and curry leaves. Once the mustard seeds start to splutter, add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Then add vegetables of your choice like carrots, peas, and bell peppers, and cook until they are slightly tender. Now add ragi flour to the pan and mix well. Add some water and let the upma cook for a few minutes until it reaches a thick consistency. Add some salt and garnish with coriander leaves before serving.

Ragi Khichdi

Khichdi is a comfort food for many Indians, and this ragi version of the dish is not only comforting but also nutritious. To make ragi khichdi, heat some ghee in a pressure cooker and add cumin seeds, cinnamon, cardamom, and bay leaf. Once they start to crackle, add chopped onions, and ginger-garlic paste, and sauté until the onions turn golden brown. Then add chopped vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and peas along with some spices like turmeric powder, coriander powder, and red chilli powder. Once the vegetables are cooked, add washed ragi grains and moong dal to the cooker along with the appropriate amount of water. Pressure cook for 3-4 whistles or until the grains are cooked. Serve hot with some yoghurt or pickle.

Ragi Ladoo

Who says you can't indulge in something sweet while trying to lose weight? These ragi ladoos are a healthier alternative to the traditional ladoos that are loaded with sugar and ghee. To make ragi ladoos, dry roast ragi flour until it turns slightly brown and releases a nutty aroma. Then add some ghee, jaggery, and cardamom powder to the roasted flour and mix well. Let the mixture cool down for a few minutes. Once cool, make small balls out of the mixture and your healthy ragi ladoos are ready to be enjoyed as a guilt-free dessert.

