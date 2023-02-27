Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Want to look stylish in basic jeans? Here is what you must do!

The low-maintenance blue denim and tops go a long way in our wardrobe. But sometimes they appear repetitive and boring. To add glamour to the basic blue jeans and crop tops, one must wear the right shoes, choose the right style which flatter one's body type and be colour-cordinated. Here is how you can further elevate your looks and look more stylish with basic jeans:l

1. Know your size: The most vital part of jeans is how well they fit you. It should hug you at the right places without looking too tight. You must wrap the circumference of the waist around your neck to check the waist size. Make sure you can stretch and move comfortably in your jeans.

Boot-cut jeans are the most popular now. Skinny jeans balance out bulky sweaters or go with high boots, hence they are popular winter staples.

2. Choose appropriate underwear: Choose underwear that is seamless, in the proper colour and doesn't bite you by being too tight. Skin coloured underwear is a safe choice. Make sure that the bra - straps don't peek.

If the jeans are too tight and reveal the panty line, it will completely break your look.

3. Accessorize correctly: Once your jeans are fit and size are correct and your underwear is flattering, go for appropriate accessories. These days small bags are in vogue instead of big totes. Wear a nice watch and earrings.

It's a good idea to match the silver or golden chains in your accessories with the colour of the buttons and cuffs on your jeans.

In the day- time, go for studs or earrings. Go for danglers for a more dressy occasion.

4. Footwear: One should never ignore shoes when it comes to making or breaking your look. For a night out, wear high heels, for brunch, you can wear white sneakers.

5. Keep it minimal: Always keep it minimal with jewellery and makeup. Make sure not to include more than three colours in your look.

