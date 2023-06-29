Princess Diana's iconic black sheep sweater is going up for auction, know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Princess Diana's iconic black sheep sweater is going up for auction

It’s the auction of a lifetime. Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep sweater, which she famously wore in 1981 as she attended one of Prince Charles's polo matches, is going up for auction. The beloved princess, who passed away in 1997, was known for her style and grace. She was a fashion icon who favoured timeless silhouettes, colours, and fabrics. One of her most iconic looks was the black sheep sweater she wore in 1981. The cosy wool sweater featured black sheep on a white background, symbolising Diana’s sheepishness and modesty.

At London’s Victoria & Albert Museum, the famous sweater has become part of the permanent collection. In 2020, to relaunch the sweater as a part of a Princess Diana-inspired collection, the original designers' Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir have partnered with Rowing Blazers. However, until then, it was believed that the original sweater owned by Princess Diana was lost but the designers Osborne and Muir have found the iconic sweater from 1981.

Now, after 40 years, the collector has decided to put it up for auction at the next Sotheby's Fashion Icons, allowing fans of the late princess to bid on it and take home a piece of fashion history. The auction house expects that the sweater will be sold for between $50,000 and $80,000 due to its significance. The online bidding will start from August 31 and it will continue till September 13 on Sotheby's website.

The sale of the sweater is expected to bring attention to Princess Diana’s style and her lasting impact on fashion. Countless fashion designers have drawn inspiration from her looks over the years, from her signature polka dot dresses to her voluminous ball gowns. The sale of this iconic sweater is just one more reminder of how timeless and classic Diana’s style was.

The sale of this historic piece of clothing is sure to be an emotional event for fans of Princess Diana around the world. It’s a chance to own a piece of her legacy and honour her life and work. The auction house is certain that it will draw in lots of bidders who want to own a piece of fashion history that is forever linked with one of the most beloved princesses in history.

