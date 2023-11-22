Malavika Mohanan's red and golden checkered saree will make you go ethnic all over again

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malavika Mohanan's red and golden checkered saree is all you need to look gorgeous.

Malavika Mohanan, the gorgeous South Indian actress, has always been a fashion icon with her impeccable sense of style. Recently, she stunned everyone with her traditional look in designer Sauravdas's red and golden zari checkered saree with detailed motifs. The saree instantly caught everyone's attention and became the talk of the town. It's safe to say that Malavika has once again made us fall in love with ethnic wear.

Ethnic wear has always been an integral part of Indian culture and has been passed down from generation to generation. The saree, in particular, is considered to be the most elegant and graceful attire for women. It is a symbol of tradition and has evolved over time to become a fashion statement. In recent years, there has been a surge in the popularity of sarees among young women, and Malavika's red and golden checkered saree is the perfect example of its timeless appeal.

Malavika paired her beautiful saree with a simple yet elegant red-striped blouse, which further enhanced the overall look. Her minimalistic approach to accessories also deserves a special mention. She opted for statement gold earrings and kept her hair tied in a neat bun, allowing the saree to be the centre of attention. Her makeup was kept subtle with a nude lip, kohled eyes and a small red bindi completing the traditional look.

The red and golden checkered saree worn by Malavika is a classic combination that never goes out of style. The vibrant red colour symbolizes passion, love, and strength, while the golden checks add an element of royalty and grandeur. The contrast between these two colours creates a stunning visual impact, making it a perfect choice for any occasion.

What makes Malavika's red saree even more alluring is its traditional checkered pattern. This pattern has been around for centuries and has its roots in South Indian culture. The checks are intricately woven into the fabric, giving it a rich texture and making it a masterpiece in itself. This is what sets it apart from other sarees and makes it a must-have in every woman's wardrobe.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor at Emmy Awards: Can you guess the price of her stunning orange Sharara?

Read More Lifestyle News