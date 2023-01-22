Malaika Arora to Janhvi Kapoor & Kriti Sanon, Bollywood divas show quirky ways to style prints

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor

We can buy the latest trendy clothes but only a few know how to make them fashionably right. With the right balance of oomph, sass & accessories, these actresses show us how to steal the show with prints.

Malaika Arora: When it comes to fashion, it is hard that Malaika Arora skips the list. The Bollywood diva is gorgeous and stunning and for sure knows how to experiment with styles. For instance, recently, she opted for this stunning dress with asymmetrical patterns. She wore black stockings under the mini dress with black heels. It's only Malaika who can make this look effortless.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMMalaika Arora

Janhvi Kapoor: The actress makes every fit look striking with her hourglass-shaped body. Perfect for a festive occasion, this look is sure to be bookmarked. She added a statement neckpiece with her sharp black eyeliner, wavy hair & nude lips. The well-fit blouse with the super flowy skirt took our breath away.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMJanhvi Kapoor

Kriti Sanon: The actress stole the show with her abstract printed saree paired with a striped bra. The vibrant combination gives us perfect spring vibes. The actress accessorized her fit with a stack of bangles in one hand & her hair in a pony for the spotlight to be on the gorgeous saree.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKriti Sanon

Sobhita Dhulipala: Perfect for a wine date with your girls is Sobhita’s bodycon dress with vivid prints. The actress kept it chic & sexy with a nude face, brown lips & sleek hair. She kept the accessories limited to only rings. We totally loved this look.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSobhita Dhulipala

Sayani Gupta: Crowned as the style icon recently, the actress has kept her look super comfortable, breezy & sassy. This printed pant suit with some statement florals wrist, waist & ankle has made us look twice. Sayani accessorized her look with yellow retro glasses which adds to the vibe of the whole fit. The style icon shows us the comfiest way to do prints right.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSayani Gupta

Read More Lifestyle News