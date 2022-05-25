Deepika Padukone continues to turn heads at Cannes, this time in Louis Vuitton gown with statement sleeves

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone wears an LV gown at Cannes

Highlights Deepika Padukone is Louis Vuitton ambassador at Cannes Film Festival

In her latest look, Deepika keeps the make up minimal and lets her outfit do the talking

This is the second LV custom-made gown Deepika wore at Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone is making sure to turn heads with her every single outing at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, where she is part of the 8-member jury for the Competition. The winners will be announced on May 28. In her latest look, Deepika opted for a stunning Louis Vuitton gown with statement sleeves. Her outfit is one of the most dramatic looks she has worn by far and full marks to the actress for carrying it off with grace.

Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in orange frill gown; husband Ranveer Singh reacts

In her latest look, Deepika keeps the make-up minimal and lets her outfit do the talking. The frills on her gown's sleeves give the feel of a majestic bird ready to take off. This is one of the looks which will certainly be a fan favourite and remembered for the time to come.

Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone exudes hotness in shimmer black gown; see her bold pics here

Before this outing, Deepika wore another LV gown with frills. The actress looked stunning in the body-hugging party dress. "Jury Member #DeepikaPadukone wearing #LouisVuitton to the “Decision To Leave” Premiere at the 75th Annual #CannesFilmFestival. The actress and House Ambassador wore a custom-made black gown embroidered with black mini-paillettes and feathers sequins by @nicolasghesquiere," the fashion described her outfit in the Instagram post.

Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh also joined her at Cannes for a few days and was back in Mumbai after his short stay at the French Riviera. The 83 actress has just wrapped Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and is working on Project K by Nag Ashwin. Next up is the Indian remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which she is also producing via her KA Productions along with Warner Bros. and Sunir Kheterpal for Athena.