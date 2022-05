Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in orange gown; husband Ranveer Singh's reaction takes the cake

Follow us on Image Source : IG/DEEPIKA PADUKONE, RANVEER SINGH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Cannes 2022: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been serving looks upon looks at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as she walks the red carpet at the event. Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures. She left netizens in awe of her yet again as she opted for a stunning orange gown dress. The 'Gehraiyaan' actor donned an orange gown frill dress and exuded charm with her smile. Her hair was styled in a messy bun. She completes her look with minimal makeup and customized earrings.

Take a look:

Fans and celebrities reactions

In no time, Deepika's post was bombarded with epic reactions from her fans, followers and friends. But what caught everyone's attention was her husband Ranvere Singh's priceless remark. Praising his dear wife, Ranveer commented, "This is everything !" Neha Dhupia said, "Stunning."

Earlier, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way. Ranveer Singh has joined his wife Deepika Padukone as the latter continues her jury duty for the Film Festival's Competition category.

Earlier, the couple attended a Dior event together and their pictures went viral on the internet. In the photos from the time, they were seen sharing a good laugh with Rebecca Hall.

Deepika Padukone Professional Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.

(with ANI inputs)