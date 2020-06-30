Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ MYWORDINK Shein, Club Factory, Beauty Plus: Fashion and Lifestyle apps that are banned in India

Amid the ongoing tension between India and China, the Government of India, on Monday, banned 59 Chinese apps after it received complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India. Amongst the banned applications, there are several popular Fashion and Lifestyle apps such as Shein Club Factory,, YouCam makeup, Beauty Plus, Selfie City, Meitu, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, We Meet, Sweet Selfie and V Mate.

Shein was one of the most popular online clothing stores in India and, netizens are already reacting to the app being banned in the nation.

Girls after shein gets banned : pic.twitter.com/zpHU3QbQzm — Kinda Joey (@Sahilarioussss) June 29, 2020

Everybody who ordered clothes from #shein few days ago. pic.twitter.com/rRCyklMtR5 — Ananya (@sexiananoit) June 29, 2020

"Banning Chinese apps is a great initiative to ensure privacy of the Indian users' data and to protect the country against the potential threat these apps pose to our national security," said Piyush, CEO & Founder, Rooter.

"The Indian technology ecosystem has come a long way in the last 5-6 years and is at par with the capabilities of any other startup ecosystem in the world," he added.

Earlier this month, Indian intelligence agencies red flagged these Chinese apps over safety and privacy issues of users.

The government needs to either block access to these apps or advise people to stop their use, according to the intel inputs, said the agencies.

The report comes amid growing chorus from Indian activists to boycott Chinese products due to the border tensions between the two countries in Ladakh.

(With IANS Inputs)

