Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks every inch gorgeous as she attends Dubai Expo event; see pics and videos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks every inch gorgeous as she attends Dubai Expo event; see pics and video

After winning hearts at the Paris Fashion week, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned everyone at Dubai where she went for a special event. The actress is being accompanied by her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya for her International projects. Aishwarya participated in the Expo 2020 Dubai where she was accompanied by some esteemed guests including Egyptian actress Mona Zaki, Hollywood star Aja Naomi King and Saudi Arabian singer Aseel Omran.

Aditya Sharma, a makeup artist shared photos of the actor from Dubai. Sharing the picture he wrote, "@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb for @lorealparis event Stand-up against street harassment in @dubai Makeup by @kavyesharmaofficial Hair by @georgeselmendelek Managed by @archsda.”

Aishwarya looked breathtakingly beautiful in a black and golden ensemble by Indian designer Sabyasachi. She opted for a bold red lip colour, winked eye liner and kept her hair open.

Check out some more pictures of Aishwarya from the event here:

Aishwarya who is the brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, turned heads with her sartorial sense and confidence at Paris as she posed with some of the international celebrities. She took part in an event ‘Stand-up Against Street Harassment’ with this year's theme being: "Feminine And Feminist."

For the unversed, the Expo 2020 is hosted by Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. Originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aishwarya was also snapped spending some quality time with Abhishek and Aaradhya. She opted for a Rahul Mishra attire as she stepped out in the city.

On the films front, Aishwarya will soon be returning to the silver screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One which is expected to release in 2022.