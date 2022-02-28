Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Wishes, SMS, Mantras, wallpaper, WhatsApp & Facebook status, HD Images

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Maha Shivratri 2022

Maha Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. One of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus, the day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year, Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on March 1 (Tuesday) all over the country. This day marks Lord Shiva's marital union with Goddess Parvati. On this festival, ardent devotees of Lord Shiva offer milk, water, bel leaves, fruits and sweets to the almighty. People chant the auspicious mantra- Om Namah Shivay throughout the day and believe that praying to the supreme energy of the universe will absolve all sins.

Maha Shivratri literally means 'The Great Night of Shiva' during which devotees chant shlokas and pray to the mighty lord from midnight till the next day. There are a lot of stories attached to the great night of Shiva, including the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the other being Shiva's power to save the world from destruction.

On this Maha Shivratri, wish prosperity, happiness, and luck to your near and dear ones through messages, images, different quotes, and status.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Wishes

May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Maha Shivratri!

May all your wishes come true and the blessings of the Shiva remain with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri!

May the blessings of Lord Shiva be showered on you this Maha Shivratri.

A day when positivity wins over negativity! Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivratri 2022!

May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities, and help you in attaining success. Happy Maha Shivaratri 2022 to you!

The night of Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Shivaratri

भक्ति में है शक्ति बंधू,

शक्ति में संसार है,

त्रिलोक में है जिसकी चर्चा,

उन शिव जी का आज त्योहार है।

महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।।

Popular mantras for Maha Shivratri 2022

OM Namah Shivaya

OM. Tryambakam yajamahe

Sugandhim pushti-vardhanam

Urvarukamiva bandhanan

Mrityor mukshiya mamritat

Namaam-Iisham-Iishaana Nirvaanna-Ruupam

Vibhum Vyaapakam Brahma-Veda-Svaruupam

Nijam Nirgunnam Nirvikalpam Niriiham

Cidaakaasham-Aakaasha-Vaasam Bhaje-[A]ham

Karpoor Gauram Karunnaavataram Sansaar Saaram

Bhujgendra Haaram.

Sadaa Vasantam Hridyaarvrinde

Bhavam Bhavaani Sahitam Namaami.

HD Images and Wallpapers for Maha Shivratri 2022

