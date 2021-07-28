Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEVICHAND_INSA World Nature Conservation Day 2021: Date, Theme, Wishes, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpaper

Protecting and conserving the environment is everyone's responsibility. World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of a healthy environment for human society. July 28 is celebrated as World Nature Conservation Day every year to spread awareness to conserve resources that play a pivotal role in protecting Earth. The objective behind this day is to introspect as a species how humans are exploiting nature. There has been an imbalance between nature and the human race which is causing global destruction. World Nature Conservation Day recognises that a healthy environment is important for a stable and productive society.

To honour this day, send wishes, quotes, SMSs, HD images and wallpapers to your loved ones on World Nature Conservation Day 2021 and spread awareness about conserving the environment.

World Nature Conservation Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp messages

“Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land.” – Aldo Leopold

"Conservation means the wise use of the earth and its resources for the lasting good of men.” – Gifford Pincho

“He that plants trees loves others besides himself.” —Thomas Fuller

“One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.” —Leo Tolstoy

“Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty.” —John Ruskin

“Conservation is a great moral issue, for it involves the patriotic duty of insuring the safety and continuance of the nation.” – Theodore Roosevelt

