Sawan 2019: SMS, Best Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages for Shravan month

Sawan 2019: SMS, Best Quotes, Images, Wallpapers

Sawan 2019 SMS, Best Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages: Shravan or Sawan month has finally begin from today i.e. July 17th. According to the Hindu Calendar, this is the fifth month and marks 30 days of fasting with Sawan Somwar Vrats that are dedicated to Lord Shiva. The month hold a special place for all the Hindus as they worship Lord Shiva. All the temples and markets are well decorated during this month and the devotees of Shiva also begin their Kawar yatra or pilgrimage as well. People travel to Hindu pilgrimage places of Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar on foot to fetch holy waters of Ganges River. They return to their hometown just before the hole day of Shivratri and offer the holy water to Lord Shiva. The auspicious month will come to an end on August 15 with full moon night.

Wish your loved ones on the holy occasion of Sawan and fill their lives with happiness and joy. Here are the best images, wallpapers, sms and whatsapp messages that you can send to your loved one to wish them on Sawan 2019.

Happy Sawan or Shravan Month 2019 Images

Sawan 2019: SMS, Best Quotes, Images, Wallpapers

Sawan 2019: SMS, Best Quotes, Images, Wallpapers

Sawan 2019: SMS, Best Quotes, Images, Wallpapers

Sawan 2019: SMS, Best Quotes, Images, Wallpapers

Sawan 2019: SMS, Best Quotes, Images, Wallpapers

Happy Sawan or Shravan Month 2019 Wishes and Quotes

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan!

There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. Happy Sawan!

Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyon ki bahar de, Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan!

May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all good health. Happy Sawan!

Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiv karte sabka udhdhaar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jeevan mein khushi hi khushi bhar dein. Om Namah Shivaay! Happy Sawan!

Chanting “Om Namah Shivaya” will bring Lord Shiva blessings on you. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Let us pray sacred mantras in the praise of eternal savior. Wish you be blessed by Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan!