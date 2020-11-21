Chhath Puja 2020: With Arghya to the rising Sun, devotees conclude Chhath celebrations

The festival of faith and reverence Chhath 2020 has come to an end with devotees offering arghya to the rising sun this morning. Chhath Puja ends on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month which fell on November 21 this year. On this day, people who are fasting offer Arghya to the rising Sun and seek blessing for the long life of their offsprings. Chhath Puja celebrations last for four days. It starts with a bath and worshipping Lord Sun. The second day is Kharna, Arghya is offered to the setting sun on the third day, and Arghya is offered to the rising sun on the fourth and last day. After giving arghya, the women who observe the fast of Chhath do the circumambulation seven times and in the end, eat the prasad and break their fast.

To offer Arghya to the Sun, red sandalwood, rice, red flowers and kush in a copper lotus are used. By chanting surya mantras and offering water to the God, the puja comes to an end.

Chhath Puja 2020: Arghya to rising sun

Saptami Date - 21 November 2020

Sunrise - 06:49 AM

Sunset - 05:25 pm

Chhath Puja 2020 celebrations in Mumbai

This time due to COVID19 pandemic, Chhath Puja celebrations were restricted. Unlike every year, the festival was not celebrated with huge pomp and show. Also, the gathering of people in Juhu Beach in Mumbai and public places was banned by the government. However, artificial ponds were made so that people observe their rituals by following social distancing. While many followed the safety guidelines, COVID19 restrictions were seen doing down the drain at many places as well. A large number of people gathered in the Kamani area of ​​Kurla in Mumbai to perform their puja. People were asked to maintain 2 feet distance but the celebration saw not even a gap of 2 inches among the people. Many people had not even put on masks, especially the women worshiping. Many children under the age of 10 years were also present in the crowd.

Local Shiv Sena MLA Pradeep Lande also reached among the devotees. He wished the devotees for Chhath Puja and also appealed to the people to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Most of the people who had reached to worship the artificial ponds said that they did not expect that they will be able to worship due to COVID19 this year but are satisfied by worshiping in artificial ponds. Many devotees said that they prayed to Lord Surya to eliminate corona from the country so that they could worship in a more grand way next year.

Chhath Puja 2020 celebrations in Patna

Devotees gathered in huge numbers to offer 'Usha Arghya' to the rising sun at Patna College Ghat on the last day of Chhath Puja today.

Image Source : NITISH CHANDRA/INDIATV Devotees conclude Chhath celebrations in Patna

Image Source : NITISH CHANDRA/INDIATV Chhath celebrations in Patna

Image Source : NITISH CHANDRA/INDIATV Usha Argya celebrations at Patna College Ghat

Image Source : NITISH CHANDRA/INDIATV Chhath Puja 2020 celebrations come to an end

