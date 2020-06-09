Acharya Shri Chandana stresses on positivity amid Covid-19 crisis: Be grateful and do your bit

Jain Sadhvi Acharya Shri Chandana, who is the head of Veerayatan Parivar, graced India TV's Dharma Sammelan and, shared how important it is to focus on the positive things amid the Covid-19 crisis. According to Acharya Shri Chandana, it's the little things that count. For instance, whenever people go to the washroom, they tend to misuse water to a great extent. One should realize that there are other people, birds and animals, and other living beings who are dying due to thirst. Hence, it is extremely important to respect nature and not misuse it for our selfish needs whatsoever.

Acharya Shri Chandana also paid her tribute to all the healthcare and frontline workers who have been fighting the coronavirus battle with all their might, risking their own lives.

