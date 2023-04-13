Vodka for Hair: How to use this alcoholic beverage for smooth silky hair

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vodka: Here is how to use this alcoholic beverage for hair care

Vodka is not only a popular alcoholic beverage but also a versatile ingredient that can be used for hair care. Yes, you heard it right! It not only helps to add shine and volume to your hair but also helps to get rid of dandruff and other scalp problems.

Here are five ways of using vodka for hair care:

As a Hair Rinse

Vodka is an excellent hair rinse that can help to remove product buildup from your hair. Mix two tablespoons of vodka with a cup of water and use it as a final rinse after washing your hair. The alcohol in the vodka helps to dissolve any buildup, leaving your hair clean and shiny.

As a Scalp Treatment

If you suffer from dandruff or other scalp problems, vodka can be an effective treatment. Mix equal parts of vodka and water and apply the solution directly to your scalp. Massage it into your scalp and let it sit for about 30 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

In a Hair Mask

You can also use vodka in a hair mask to nourish and strengthen your hair. Mix one egg yolk, one tablespoon of honey, and one tablespoon of vodka in a bowl. Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water.

To Add Volume to Your Hair

Vodka can also help to add volume to your hair. Mix two tablespoons of vodka with a cup of water and spray it on your hair roots. The alcohol in vodka helps to lift your hair roots, giving you a voluminous look.

To Prevent Hair Loss

Using vodka on your hair can also help to prevent hair loss. Mix one teaspoon of vodka with two teaspoons of castor oil and massage the mixture into your scalp. Leave it on for about an hour before washing it off with warm water.

So, the next time you have a bottle of vodka lying around, put it to good use and give your hair some much-needed TLC.

