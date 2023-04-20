Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Travel Skin Care Tips: Get summer holiday ready with these essentials

It's summertime, so if you're getting ready to travel for the first time in a long time, you'll want to look your best. Don't worry, we've got you covered with suggestions for getting your skin"holiday-ready" as well as precautions that you must follow while travelling.

Here are some skincare tips that you must follow during a summer trip

Cleanse your face with gentle face wash every morning and night

The best approach to maintain your skin on a vacation is to cleanse it every morning and night with a gentle face wash. This will assist in removing any debris or makeup that has accumulated throughout the day, as well as keeping your pores free. Use a gentle cleanser that is suited for your skin type, and avoid scrubbing motions that might cause more harm than good.

Keep SPF handy

Most people do not understand the significance of applying SPF throughout the summer, but did you know that you also need to reapply sunscreen every two hours, regardless of the level of SPF in your sunscreen? This keeps you protected all day and reduces the danger of skin damage, sunburn, and premature ageing.

Keep moisturizing your skin

Even if the humidity and heat make your skin seem oily, moisturising after cleansing is essential. Moisturisers restore the skin's outermost layer, which can be damaged by dangerous pollutants and chemicals. If you have oily skin, use a gel-based moisturiser like Clinique's Moisture Surge, and if you have dry skin, use a heavier moisturiser like Cetaphil's moisturising cream.

Go for minimal or no-makeup look

It's best to wear less makeup in summer. The best appearance is natural under the harsh sun. Apply face powder with SPF if you plan to wear makeup to prevent uneven skin. Always apply a gloss or lip balm with an SPF of 15 to make your lips look more youthful and to protect them.

Drink lots of water

Last but not least, you need at least 8 glasses of water. Carry a bottle of water if you can, and be sure to sip from it at least once every 30 minutes. Water not only keeps you hydrated and makes you feel better, but it also helps you get rid of a lot of pollutants and prevents dehydration.

