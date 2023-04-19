Troubled by facial hair? Clinical cosmetologist Dr. Mansi Abohari shares its causes and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know what are the causes and treatments for facial hair

While facial hair on the face of men enhances their personalities, facial hair on the face of women is like a dent. Women resort to waxing, and threading, but hair grows again within a few months or days. There isn't any long-lasting solution until you think of surgery. However, it is necessary to know the reason for this hair growth first because the reasons can be different for every individual. Clinical Cosmetologist Dr. Mansi Abohari shares what can be the causes of facial hair growth and what is the treatment:

Reasons:

Fluctuation in hormones is a major reason. There are about 10 lakh cases in India every year where there is an increase in the level of testosterone in the body of women. This leads to being overweight, mood swings, irritability, missed periods, and unwanted facial hair growth. This condition can also occur in women after menopause.

Sometimes using steroids or steroid cream also causes side effects. Two problems usually occur, either the facial skin starts getting thinner or the facial hair starts growing

Genetics is also a major reason behind this. If you have had this problem in female relatives on the paternal or maternal side of your family, then you may also have this problem. In genetic cases, it is seen that most of the time, thera re more hair on the upper lips or on the back of the neck.

Treatment:

Treatment is also different for every individual in this problem. If you have this problem due to any hormonal imbalance, then you should take proper medicines after consulting a doctor and fixing your eating habits. Stop eating junk food, refined wheat flour products, cold drinks, coffee, or too much sweet things with immediate effect.

If this problem has occurred due to some kind of side effect, then for this you can take the help of laser treatment, which is the most modern treatment for this problem. It only takes 5 to 6 sittings only.

Apart from this, you must pay attention to your lifestyle, in any case, at least half to 1 hour should be included in your routine for exercise or Yoga.

