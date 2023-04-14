Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to identify and eliminate white spots on nails

Have you ever noticed tiny white spots or streaks on your nails and wondered what they could mean? While it is usually not a cause for concern, these white spots can be unsightly and may make you feel self-conscious about the appearance of your nails.

Here are some causes of white spots on nails, as well as some treatments and preventive measures you can take to keep your nails looking healthy and beautiful.

Causes of White Spots on Nails:

1. Trauma to the nail:

One of the most common causes of white spots on nails is trauma, such as hitting your finger with a hammer or slamming it in a door. These types of injuries can cause small cracks or breaks in the nail bed, which can lead to the formation of white spots.

2. Nutritional deficiencies:

Another common cause of white spots on nails is a lack of certain nutrients, such as zinc and calcium. If your diet is lacking in these essential minerals, it can lead to weak and brittle nails that are more prone to developing white spots.

3. Fungal infections:

White spots on nails can also be caused by fungal infections. These infections can occur when fungi enter the nail bed through small cuts or breaks in the skin. Other symptoms of fungal nail infections may include thickened, discoloured, or distorted nails.

Treatment Options for White Spots on Nails:

1. Keep your nails clean and dry:

To prevent further damage to your nails and reduce the risk of infection, it’s important to keep them clean and dry. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, and avoid prolonged exposure to moisture.

2. Apply antifungal creams:

If your white spots are caused by a fungal infection, your doctor may prescribe an antifungal cream or medication to help clear up the infection. Be sure to follow your doctor’s instructions carefully and continue treatment until the infection is completely gone.

3. Use nail strengtheners:

If your nails are weak and prone to damage, you may benefit from using a nail strengthener or hardener. These products can help strengthen your nails and reduce the risk of future white spots.

Preventive Measures for White Spots on Nails:

1. Maintain a healthy diet: Eating a balanced diet that is rich in essential nutrients like calcium, zinc, and vitamin D can help keep your nails strong and healthy.

2. Protect your nails: To prevent trauma to your nails, wear gloves when doing household chores or participating in activities that could damage your nails.

3. Avoid harsh chemicals: Exposure to harsh chemicals, such as those found in cleaning products or nail polish removers, can weaken your nails and make them more prone to developing white spots. Be sure to wear gloves when working with these types of chemicals and choose natural or non-toxic products whenever possible.

If you have concerns about white spots on your nails or any other nail abnormalities, it's important to consult with a dermatologist or healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment.

