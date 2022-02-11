Flushed blush to glossy lips, 4 coolest spring/summer makeup looks to try this season

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 4 coolest spring/summer makeup looks

As we are nearing the spring/ summer season it's time to put your best foot in fashion forward. Like every year, this year too there are trending fashion trends and styles that are going to be a rage. Here we bring to you some of the coolest makeup looks that you should definitely try this season.

Flushed Blush- Blush is usually a flush of rosy color around the cheeks as an accent that brightens up the complexion. Nicely done flushed cheeks with just a little bit of bronzer to give a sunkissed look will be very much a trend to look out for this spring/summer.

Glossy Lips- While matte lips are great for all day long look, a tint on the lips with a clear gloss on top is something that will add the perfect glam factor to any of your spring makeup looks. Another way to get the perfect nude glossy lips, is to line and fill your lips with a nice flesh color lip pencil and top it up with a clear gloss.

Feathered Brows- Light, fluffy and feathered brows are one of the newest trends that is here to stay. Very easy to achieve by using a brow wax and brushing eyebrow hair up with a spoolie, this is one of the trends that is super cool and easy to achieve. Softly fill any gaps in your brows to add volume and fullness.

The Golden Hour Glow- Everybody wants radiant and glowy skin but nothing beats a beautiful sunkissed glow that one gets when sun hits the skin. Achieve this sunkissed glow by applying a nice strobing cream, followed by a warm tone foundation. Finish the look with a warm powder bronzer on the cheeks, sides of the nose and temples.

(The author is Chandni Goyal, Training Manager, Anastasia Beverly Hills India)

