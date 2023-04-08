Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Discover natural ways to minimise and manage skin peeling

Peeling skin can be unsightly and uncomfortable. It occurs when the top layer of skin sheds, revealing a new layer of skin underneath. Skin peeling can happen due to a variety of reasons, including sunburn, dry skin, and allergies. In some cases, skin peeling may also indicate an underlying medical condition. Here's everything you need to know about skin peeling, including its causes and treatments.

Causes of Skin Peeling:

Sunburn: Excessive exposure to UV radiation from the sun can cause sunburn, leading to skin peeling. The body's natural response to sunburn is to shed the damaged skin, which can cause peeling.

Dry skin: When the skin lacks moisture, it becomes dry and flaky, leading to peeling. Dry skin can occur due to weather changes, harsh soaps, or hot showers.

Allergies: Certain allergies, such as contact dermatitis, can cause skin peeling. Contact dermatitis occurs when the skin comes into contact with an irritant, leading to an allergic reaction.

Skin infections: Fungal and bacterial infections can cause skin peeling, especially in areas with folds, such as the groyne and armpits.

Medical conditions: Skin peeling can be a symptom of certain medical conditions, such as eczema, psoriasis, and Stevens-Johnson syndrome.

Treatments for Skin Peeling:

Moisturise: To prevent skin peeling due to dryness, it's essential to keep the skin hydrated. Use a moisturiser that's suitable for your skin type and apply it generously to the affected areas.

Sunscreen: Wearing sunscreen can help prevent sunburn and subsequent skin peeling. Choose a sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 and apply it generously to all exposed areas of the body.

Avoid irritants: If you have contact dermatitis, avoid the irritant that's causing the reaction. Use gentle, fragrance-free products and avoid scratching the affected area.

Medications: In some cases, skin peeling may require medication. Topical corticosteroids can help reduce inflammation and itching, while antifungal medications can treat fungal infections.

Medical treatment: If skin peeling is a symptom of an underlying medical condition, your doctor may recommend further tests and treatment. For example, if you have psoriasis, your doctor may prescribe medication or recommend light therapy.

By following the treatments mentioned above, you can prevent skin peeling and enjoy healthy, glowing skin. If you're concerned about skin peeling, talk to your doctor. They can recommend safe treatments and provide guidance on how to manage your skin condition.

