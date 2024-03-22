Can the viral body slugging trend help get rid of dry skin? Expert gives insight

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know if the viral body slugging trend helps get rid of dry skin

What exactly is body slugging? Applying a thick lotion, such as petroleum jelly, after your nighttime skin care regimen is known as ‘skin slugging.’ According to Dr Trishna Gupte, Clinical cosmetologist and Trichologist, International trainer and Head of academics, Founder and owner of The Cosmo-Square clinic, ISCA, this last layer helps your skin retain moisture by acting as an occlusive. This trend's proponents assert that it keeps moisture in, stops water loss, and leaves skin feeling supple and soft.

The primary goal of slugging? maintaining the hydration of your skin. In short, you might just wake up from a night of slippery, slug-like sleep with radiant, plump, and dewy skin. These skin-deep advantages make slugging a beauty hack that's worth trying, even after putting aside its surface-level advantages.

The use of occlusive chemicals, like thick moisturisers and oils, is crucial in the body slugging trend to help eliminate dry skin. By forming a barrier on the skin's surface, these occlusive agents keep moisture in and stop water loss. It is possible to efficiently hydrate and nourish dry skin by using these occlusive products as part of a body cleansing routine, which leaves the skin feeling smooth, supple, and renewed. These products' occlusive properties aid in retaining moisture in the skin, which makes them very advantageous for treating dryness and enhancing skin hydration.

The frequency of use mostly relies on the conditions of your skin and the ambient temperature. The approach is a great lifesaver during the cold months when your skin loses its hydration.

Once more, if you have extremely dry skin, you may discover real relief if you slug several times a week, or even daily for a while. The benefits will also be highly apparent on the surface of your skin. If you have oily skin, though, you might want to stick to it only when you notice that your skin is starting to become dry.

