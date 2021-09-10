Go glam on Ganesh Chaturthi: 5 gorgeous celebrity makeup looks you can try for the festive season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALKAREENAKAPOOR,NORA,KRITI Makeup looks for festive season

Nothing better than the onset of festivities to get us into the mood of rejoicing. With Ganesh Utsav around the corner, the feeling of delight and joy will know no bounds. In these tough times, celebrations are going to be more intimate and smaller. But, it shouldn't take away the merriment and happiness it brings along with dressing up and looking your best. We are here to give you some inspiration for your makeup looks. So, whether you want to try a bold eyeshadow with a vibrant lip or a monochrome lid with a nude lip, we bring to you some makeup inspiration that you may love to recreate.

Go Metallic

Nora Fatehi who recently promoted her movie Bhuj: The Pride of India took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself from a glamorous photoshoot wearing a stunning dark copper brown embellished gown. Reshma her MUA rounded it all off with dewy skin accentuated with beaming highlighter, metallic nude lip shade, shimmery honey eyes, mascara to define her lashes, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows.

Glitz and glam

Soft palettes, flowy makeup, and comfort personified. With glossy nude lipstick and kohl-rimmed eyes, Kareena Kapoor is often spotted sporting this soft makeup look for a glamorous ride.

Colour pop on the eyes

Monotone eye makeup is just too passe. When you have colours and a zeal to experiment why not try some eccentric colours on your eye. Looking at this picture of Kriti Sanon we feel, more the colour, the merrier it is.

Blushed Beauty

If you are someone who’s big on blush, try this oh-so-pretty makeup look. Wear your favourite blush on the apple of your cheeks, do your brows and wear a matte lip stain like Actress Neha Sharma to keep it minimal and gorge. Rock a tiny black bindi to finish the look.

Sleeky Eyeliner Look

Being a glam queen as always, Malaika Arora is giving us some drool-worthy makeup looks. Sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, and beaming highlighter to glam it up. We love this elegant look of Malaika. If you're not a makeup fan, this can be your festive look.