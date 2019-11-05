Vastu Tips: Add salt to water while cleaning the house. Here’s why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Add salt to water while cleaning the house

Vastu Tips for Cleaning House: Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on the remedies you can use that can help to destroy negative energy. He suggests that you can use the salt in the house to maintain the flow of positive energy. According to Vastu Shastra, while salt has the most important place in our kitchen, it is not only useful in food but also has many other benefits.

According to Vastu Shastra the relation of salt is associated with the happiness and prosperity of the whole house. A pinch of salt can easily solve many problems. It can be used to remove negativity from home and in removing poverty. At the time of wiping the house floor every day, a little salt, ie sea salt, should be added to the water.

By this remedy the negative energy of the house will be destroyed and peace in the environment remains, but keep in mind that once a week on Thursday, this remedy should be avoided. Tomorrow we will talk about ways to keep the flow of money in the house.

