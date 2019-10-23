Vastu Tips: Main entrance of hotel should be constructed in North East direction. Know why

Vastu Shastra plays an important role during the construction of a building. Yesterday, Acharya Indu Prakas told how to select land for your hotel or restaurant. Today, we will talk about the main entrance of the hotel. According to Vastu, the Ishan angle i.e. the corner of the northeast direction is the best direction for the construction of the main gate of a hotel.

Acharya further states that if there is any problem in constructing the same in this direction, then you can also choose North or East directions. The direction for the main gate is also chosen based on your plot. If the same is north facing or east facing, then it is okay to get the main gate constructed in the northeast.

If the plot is south facing, then the main gate should be built in the igneous angle, i.e. in the south-east direction. If the plot is facing west, then for the angle of the main gate, the north-west direction would be better.

