Vastu Tips: Grains for daily use should be stored in aerial angle, know why

Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on the importance of storing grains in the kitchen or storage room, according to Vastu Shastra.

New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2019 7:52 IST
Food items have short shelf-life which is why they should be stored properly. Grains for daily use should be stored in a storage room this stuff, where the grains and other food items can be kept safely. If you want to make room for storing grains, it is important for you to know the best angle according to Vastu Shastra.

Keeping things in the aerial angle keeps everything organized and there is never a shortage of anything in your storehouse. If there is something that you have to keep for a very long time, then it is good to choose the right angle. 

Apart from this, if you want to build a separate storage room from the kitchen, then you should choose the south-west, south or west direction. Meanwhile, choosing the west direction for the dining hall is a better option. 

