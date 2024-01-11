Suchana Seth, who allegedly killed son, demanded alimony of Rs 2.5 lakh per month from husband, claim police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suchana Seth in custody

Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based startup, who allegedly killed her 4-year-old son, had demanded an alimony of Rs 2.5 lakh per month from her husband. Suchana Seth was apprehended in Chitradurga on Monday night while she was on her way from Goa to Bengaluru, and the boy's body was found in a suitcase that she was carrying.

As per initial investigations, the divorce proceedings of the couple are in the final stages.

Final rituals performed by father

The body of a 4 year-old boy was brought to Bengaluru on Wednesday from Chitradurga and was cremated later in the day at Rajaji Nagar. The victim's father Venkat Raman brought the body to an apartment where the initial rituals took place. Raman, who hails from Kerala and settled in Indonesia reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga on Tuesday night and took possession of the body of his son after postmortem.

How was she arrested

The woman had checked into the service apartment with her son on January 6. After staying there for two days, she left for Bengaluru in a taxi on January 8 morning. When the apartment staff went to clean the room in which she stayed, they found blood stains on a towel. The staff immediately informed the police and told them that she carried an unusually heavy bag, and her was not seen with her, officials said. The police in Goa contacted their counterparts in Chitradurga, who checked the woman's bag in which they found the body of the child. She was arrested there and later brought to Goa, where a court remanded her in police custody for six days, they said.