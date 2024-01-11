Karnataka moral policing: Men barge into hotel room, thrash interfaith couple; two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) One of the attackers

In a shocking case of moral policing, six to seven men barged into the room of a lodge in Karnataka and assaulted an interfaith couple staying at a lodge in Haveri. According to reports, they thrashed a couple for being together despite practising different faiths. The attackers also filmed the entire incident which took place on January 7 but has come late to light.

The videos show the men waiting outside the room of the lodge in Hanagal Taluk of Haveri District while one man knocks on the door. After recording the room number, they knock on the door and wait. When the door is opened by a man, they barge in and head straight to the woman, who tries to cover her face with a burqa.

The men then hit the woman so hard that she fell to the floor while the man tried to flee away from the room only to be grabbed by the miscreants. Another video, which appears to be shot outside the lodge after the attack, shows the woman desperately attempting to cover her face but the men lift her hijab and film her.