Karnataka government enforces statewide ban on Hookah smoking to 'safeguard public health, youth'

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during an event.

In a proactive measure aimed at safeguarding public health and youth, the Karnataka government has taken decisive action by implementing a statewide ban on hookah smoking, citing the significant health risks associated with this practice. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao made the official announcement on Thursday, emphasising the government's commitment to prioritising public health.

Karnataka's determined initiative

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao conveyed the government's unwavering commitment to public health and youth welfare through the implementation of a comprehensive ban on hookah smoking across the state. Recognising the serious health hazards linked to hookah consumption, the government deemed it imperative to take swift and decisive action to mitigate these risks.

Strengthening tobacco regulation

In a bid to reinforce tobacco regulation and create a safer environment for future generations, the Karnataka government has amended the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) to enforce the ban on hookah smoking. By incorporating this ban into existing legislation, the government aimed to curtail the prevalence of hookah use and promote healthier lifestyle choices.

Government's commitment to public welfare

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reiterated the government's unwavering dedication to building a healthier society, emphasising the need to protect the well-being of citizens, especially the youth. The ban on hookah smoking aligned with the government's broader agenda of promoting public health initiatives and fostering a culture of wellness across Karnataka.

In a post on X, the Minister said, "Statewide ban on hookah to protect public health and youth. Given the serious health risks associated with hookah smoking, we have taken decisive action by banning hookah smoking across the state".

"In light of this concern, we are implementing a ban on hookah smoking in Karnataka by amending the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Our government is working to build a safer and healthier environment for our future generations," he added.

Continued efforts for tobacco control

This recent ban on hookah smoking builds upon previous efforts by the Karnataka government to combat tobacco consumption and its associated risks. In September 2023, discussions were underway regarding the prohibition of hookah bars and the potential increase in the legal age for tobacco consumption from 18 to 21 years. These initiatives underscore the government's proactive stance on tobacco control and its commitment to safeguarding public health.

