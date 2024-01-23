Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
Cab driver drags man on bonnet for several meters in Bengaluru | VIDEO

In the video, a man can be seen on the bonnet of one of the cars and being dragged while others run behind the cab in an effort to stop the cab.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Bengaluru Published on: January 23, 2024 17:55 IST
A man can be seen running after the cab to stop it.
Image Source : PTI/SCREENGRAB A man can be seen running after the cab to stop it.

A man was reportedly dragged on the bonnet of a cab in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram area. The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV. 

The incident took place on January 15 at the Maramma Temple Circle in Malleshwaram, according to the CCTV footage. 

This is one of the many cases of hit-and-drag where people either get seriously or fatally injured. 

