Cab driver drags man on bonnet for several meters in Bengaluru | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/SCREENGRAB A man can be seen running after the cab to stop it.

A man was reportedly dragged on the bonnet of a cab in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram area. The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV.

The incident took place on January 15 at the Maramma Temple Circle in Malleshwaram, according to the CCTV footage.

In the video, a man can be seen on the bonnet of one of the cars. Later, other vehicles and another man in a white T-shirt can be seen chasing the cab.

This is one of the many cases of hit-and-drag where people either get seriously or fatally injured.

ALSO READ | Another hit-and-drag case in UP: Toddler among 3 killed as truck rams scooter, drags it for 500m

ALSO READ | Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi Court grants bail to accused Deepak Khanna | DETAILS