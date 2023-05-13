Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi Court grants bail to accused Deepak Khanna | DETAILS

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: A Delhi Court granted bail to accused Deepak Khanna in the Kanjhawala case that happened on New Year's Day when a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death under a car in the National Capital. The court granted bail to Khanna stating that the allegation against him did not reveal that he was "in conspiracy with" other accused in the case.

Bail granted to Deepak Khanna

"...the application is allowed and the applicant or accused is admitted to bail on furnishing of a bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety in the like amount...," Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Neeraj Gaur said in an order passed on Friday. "The allegations against the accused do not reveal that he was in conspiracy with other accused persons for the graver offence under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

According to a report of PTI, ASJ Gaur said the charge sheet against Khanna included Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), 212 (harbouring offender) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with conspiracy to commit these offences.

Court asked the accused to not tamper with the evidence

"Offences under sections 201, 212 and 182 of the IPC are bailable offences. In case of bailable offences, the bail has to be granted mandatorily and not as a matter of concession," the judge said. The court asked the accused to not tamper with evidence or try to influence witnesses directly or indirectly, and intimate the court in the case of a change in his residential address.

"During the investigation, it was found that the accused Amit Khanna was not holding any valid driving license. Therefore, his cousin, accused Deepak Khanna, initially came forward and falsely projected himself to the police that it was he who was driving the offending car," the judge said, citing the charge sheet.

