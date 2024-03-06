'Haven't received any call': CM Siddaramaiah on blast threat in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied having received any 'threat calls' amid the blast threats warning of large explosions on buses, trains, temples, hotels and public areas throughout Karnataka.

"I haven't received any threat calls," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

His statement came amid reports that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and State Home Minister G Parameshwara had received a bomb threat via email warning of large explosions throughout Karnataka.

Bomb threat emails

As per the reports, the email was sent on March 2 at 2.48 pm. The email was sent by a person using the email address Shahidkhan10786@protonmail.com. The accused also demanded a ransom of 2.5 million dollars (equivalent to over Rs 20 crore) in exchange for not proceeding with the explosion.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Crime Branch police soon registered the case after the sender warned of planting bombs at public gatherings and crowded locations, including restaurants, temples, buses, or trains.

Read e-mail here

"What are your thoughts on the movie trailer? If you don't provide us with 2.5 million dollars, we will cause large explosions on buses, trains, temples, hotels and public areas throughout Karnataka," the mail read.

"We want to show you one more trailer. We are going to explode the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the Ambari Utsav bus blast, we will raise our demands on social media. And will upload screenshots of the mail sent to you on social media. We will tweet information about the next explosion," it stated.

The reports surfaced after the minor explosion occurred at the well-known Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on March 1.

Rameshwaram cafe blast

Talking about the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Siddaramaiah said that the anti-terror agency is doing its investigation. "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is doing its investigation. They have also arrested five people. I do not know whom they have arrested," said the CM.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to the NIA, which has started an investigation.

At least ten people were injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1. The bomb exploded between 12:50 pm and 1 pm. However, there was no loss of life.

The Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe handed over to NIA

Also Read: Karnataka: BJP says it is 'Bomb Bengaluru', not 'Brand Bengaluru'; Congress reacts sharply