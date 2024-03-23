Bengaluru Cafe blast suspects' pictures revealed, were linked to ISIS module

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Accused in the Bengaluru blast

In a major breakthrough, the photographs of the accused involved in the blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1 have come to the fore. Two accused have been identified in the case. Both of them are associated with the ISIS module of Shivamogga and have been involved in a case before as well. The main accused was identified as Musavir Hussain Shajib, a resident of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, and the other accused as Abdul Matheran Taha, hailing from Thirthahalli.

The NIA traced their movements before the blast and found that both of them had stayed in a lodge in Triplicane, Chennai and returned to Chennai again after the blast. The last whereabouts of the accused were found in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, which shares its border with Tamil Nadu.

NIA had earlier announced the reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information about the bomber in this case.

The NIA had posted a picture of the suspected bomber on 'X' in which he is seen entering the cafe wearing a cap, mask and glasses. While sharing the phone number and email ID, NIA has said that through these people can send information about this 'unknown' person.

10 people injured in cafe blast

On March 1, at least 10 people were injured in an explosion inside Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield, East Bengaluru. It was suspected that this blast was done through IED. Soon after the blast, Karnataka Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Explosive Substances Act. The Rameshwaram café was reopened under tight security a week after the blast.