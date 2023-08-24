UPSC Geo-Scientist Result 2023 Declared, Check merit list here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Geo-Scientist Result 2023 declared

UPSC Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result for Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examinations 2023. Candidates can check and download the UPSC Geo-Scientist mains result through the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The commission has conducted the main written exam on June 24 and June 25, 2023.

The candidates who have qualified the Geo-Scientist written examination will now have to appear for the Interview/Personality Test. "Schedule of interview of candidates, who have qualified for the personality test will be published in due course of time on the commission’s website,' reads an official statement.

The Commission will release the marksheet of candidates its website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

How to check UPSC Geo-Scientist Result 2023

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in Go to the What's New section and click on the "Written Result (with name): Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2023" link The UPSC Geo-Scientist Result 2023 will appear on the screen Sear your roll number in the PDF using the ctrl+f key Download the merit list and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Result 2023