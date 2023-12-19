UPSC Civil Service 2023: Interview schedule released for personality test - timings, admit card, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Civil Service 2023 Interview schedule released

UPSC Civil Service 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for Civil Services 2023. All those who have qualified in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 can download the interview schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the commission will conduct the personality test/interview test from January 2 to February 16 in two shifts - Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (1 PM) at various exam centres. Candidates can check the roll-number-wise UPSC Civil Service 2023 interview schedule on the official website.

As of now, the commission has uploaded the schedule only for 1,026 candidates. The Personality Test schedule for the remaining candidates will be announced later.

When will admit cards be released?

The commission will upload the admit cards for the personality test/interview of the 1,026 candidates soon on its website. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for more updates.

The official notice reads, 'The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 1026 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

Will candidates appearing for an interview be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses?

Yes, The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). The candidates will have to submit hard copies/Printouts of both-way tickets, showing the details of fare along with the prescribed T.A. contribution claim form duly filled in duplicate. The TA bill form is available at www.upsc.gov.in.