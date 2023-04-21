UPSC CDS II 2022 Final Result OUT at upsc.gov.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CDS 2 Final Result declared

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CDS 2 exam 2022 can check the final result available on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 204 candidates have qualified the UPSC CDS 2 examination organised by the Commission in September 2022 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The recruitment examination is being held for admission to the 155th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 214 F(P) Course.

The UPSC will fill up a total of 173 posts through CDS 2 September examination. The marks of the provisionally selected candidates will be available on the website after declaration of the final result of the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for CDS II 2022.

How to check UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022

Candidates can check the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022 by following the steps given here.