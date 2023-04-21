JEE Main 2023 Application Form: NTA opens edit window for correction in category | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NTA begins category correction in JEE Main 2023 application form

JEE Main 2023 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) 2023 correction window for candidates to edit or modify their category in their application form. Candidates who wish to make corrections in the category in their JEE Main 2023 application form can do so through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in till April 22 (11:50 PM).

After receiving the representations from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit or modify their category in the online application form, NTA has allowed aspirants to modify their category in JEE Main 2023. The candidates are advised to modify their category if required. The concerned authorities will verify the documents of the candidates at the time of counselling/admission.

"Candidates must note that the benefit of reservation will be given to them subject to verification of documents by the concerned Counselling / Admission Authority. If it is discovered at any stage that a candidate has used a false/fake/incorrect document or has furnished false, incorrect, or incomplete information, in order to avail the benefit of reservation, then such a candidate shall be excluded from all further processes. In case such a candidate has already been given admission, the admission shall stand cancelled," NTA said in a statement.

ALSO READ | JEE Main Answer Key 2023: Provisional key challenge window closes today

ALSO READ | JEE Main April 2023: Session 2 provisional answer key released on jeemain.nta.nic.in | Check here

JEE Main 2023 examination was held in two sessions this year. The first session was conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 1, 2023 and the second session was held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.