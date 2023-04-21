JEE Main Answer Key 2023: Provisional key challenge window closes today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2023 Answer key challenge window closes today

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains 2023) session 2 answer key challenge window today, April 21. Candidates can raise challenges against the JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in till 5 PM.

The NTA, on April 19, released the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 along with question papers and recorded responses for JEE Paper 1(BE, BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlanning). Candidates who wish to raise a challenge against the provisional answer key can do so online by paying a fee of Rs 200 for per question challenged.

The subject experts will overview the challenges made by the candidates. In case the challenge is found correct, the JEE Main Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised answer key, the NTA will declare the JEE Main Result 2023 for session 2.

JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Session 2: Steps to Raise Objection

Aspirants can raise challenges against the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Session 2 by following the steps given here.

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Challenge' link.

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Verify your responses with the JEE Main provisional answer key.

Select the challenge tab and mark the question ID against which you wish to raise challenges.

Submit your grievances and make payment of the processing fee of Rs 200 online through Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

