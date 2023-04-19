Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main April 2023: Session 2 provisional answer key released on jeemain.nta.nic.in | Check here

JEE Main April 2023: The provisional answer key for the JEE Main 2023 April session has been released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam Main (2023) April can check the provisional answer key on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15. The exam was conducted across the country and cities outside India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

'The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the question papers with recorded responses on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge,' reads the official notification.

Direct Link to check provisional answer key

What to do if not satisfied with answer key?

As per the official notification of NTA, Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

Subject expert will verify the challenges

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 21 April 2023 (05:00 PM).