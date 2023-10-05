TSLPRB TS Police Constable final result 2023 out on tslprb.in, check what's next

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TSLPRB TS Police Constable final result 2023 declared

TSLPRB TS Police Constable final result: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has declared the final result of the recruitment drive for SCT PC and other equivalent vacancies. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results and the cut-offs on the official website, tslprb.in

According to the results, a total of 15,750 candidates have been selected against 16,604 notified vacancies. According to the official notice, the selection of 100 vacancies of SCT PC Driver in PTO and 225 vacancies of Driver Operator in TS DR and Fire Services Department will be issued in due course after resolution of the pending court-related issues. The candidates can download TS Police Constable Result 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

TS Police Constable Result 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of TSLPRB, tslprb.in

Click on the results section

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to click on 'TS Police Constable Result 2023'

Enter your registration number and other details

TS Police Constable Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download TS Police Constable Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Candidates should note that the result is indicative as the appointment is subject to character and antecedent verification, meaning verification of the genuineness of submitted candidates, medical exam, and outcome of pending court cases.

For this purpose, the selected candidates are required to fill out an attestation form from October 7 to 10. After filling out the attestation form digitally, Candidates have to take three copies of neat and

legible printouts of the PDF generated, affix a photo, and signature and get certification from the gazetted officer. Candidates will have to submit three copies of the attestation form with all supporting documents by October 12 and 13.