Telangana TS TET 2023 registration deadline today, apply on tstet.cgg.gov.in

TS TET Apply Online: The Department of School Education, Telangana will conclude the registrations for Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 today, August 16. Candidates willing to appear for the TS TET examination can fill in the application form online through the official website-- tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates applying for the Telangana TET will have to pay a fee of Rs 400 for appearing on a single paper (Paper 1 or Paper 2) or, for both papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2). Telangana TET 2023 will be held on September 15 in two shifts. Paper-I will be held in the first shift between 9:30 AM to 12 PM and Paper-II will be organised in the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

TS TET 2023: Pass Marks

The TS TET question paper will comprise of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. While there will be no negative marking. Candidates from general category must have to secure minimum 60 percent marks to qualify the State Teacher Eligibility Test. Whereas the pass marks for BCs candidates is 50 percent and for SC, ST and Differently abled candidates is 40 percent.

TS TET 2023: How to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the TS TET examination.

Visit the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in

Go to the 'TS TET 2023 notification' link available on the home page

Click on the online payment link and submit the application fee

Next select the application link, enter payment details and proceed to fill the application form

Complete the registration process and upload the necessary documents

Finally, submit the TS TET application form and download the page for further need.

Direct link to apply for the Telangana TET 2023