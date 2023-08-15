TS TET 2023 registration closing tomorrow, check exam date, how to apply and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS TET 2023 registration ends tomorrow, August 16

TS TET 2023 registration, TS TET 2023 application form, TS TET 2023 exam date: The Department of School Education, Telangana is going to close the registration window for State Teacher Eligibility Test, TS TET 2023 tomorrow, August 16. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website of tstet.cgg.gov.in.

State Teacher Eligibility Test, Telangana is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 2023, in two shifts. The first shift will be held between 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 to 5.30 pm. It is expected that the admit cards for the same will be released on September 9 and results on September 27.

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: Delhi University to release CSAS vacant seats on August 17, details here

TS TET 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of TS TET, tstet.cgg.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS TET 2023 registration' available on the homepage It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself first and then proceed with the application form submission Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on the submit button After the final submission, candidates can take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

ALSO READ | Bihar STET 2023: BSEB opens form correction window, edit details by August 23

TS TET 2023 registration: Application Fee

While submitting the application fee, the candidates will have to pay Rs. 400 either they are appearing for a single paper or both papers (paper 1 and paper 2). The application fee will be remitted through online mode only. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.