Bihar STET 2023: BSEB opens form correction window, edit details by August 23

Bihar STET 2023 Application Form: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the correction window for Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 application form. Candidates who have registered for the eligibility exam can make necessary changes in the STET 2023 application form through the official website, bsebstet.com, till August 23.

The board has also notified aspirants that Biology (subject code 116) under the general subjects has been mentioned in place of Zoology and Botany subjects. Candidates are required to consider the subject as Zoology and Botany only. Students can change the subject in their application form by logging in with their user ID and password. Aspirants can make changes the subject in their application form by logging in with their user ID and password.

Bihar STET 2023 Registration Ends on August 23

BSEB will close the application process for Bihar STET 2023 on August 23. Eligible and interested candidates can fill in the STET application form through the official website-- bsebstet.com.

Bihar STET 2023 Application Fee

For Paper 1 or Paper 2, aspirants from the general category, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Backward Classes (BC), and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) will have to pay Rs 960, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Physical Handicapped (PH) candidates will have to pay Rs 760.

For both Paper 1 and Paper 2, candidates from EWS, BC and EBC categories will have to pay Rs 1,440 as a registration fee, whereas candidates from SC, ST and PH will have to pay Rs. 1,140.