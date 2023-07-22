SSC CHSL 2022 option-cum-preference form released, steps to fill

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SSC CHSL 2022 post preference filling begins

SSC CHSL 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the option-cum-preference filling for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 today, July 22. The candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL tier 2 examination are required to fill the Option-cum-Preference(s) for the post(s)/ department(s) through the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

The facility to opt for a preferred post will be conducted between July 22 and July 27, 2023. The SSC CHSL (10+2) Examination 2022 is being held for a total of 3,242 posts. Candidates can check the complete vacancy details including post-wise and category-wise distributions on the official website of the commission.

"Before the declaration of final result, Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) are required to be submitted by those candidates who have appeared in Tier-II examination. Accordingly, all candidates, who have appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/ department(s) for CHSLE-2022 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC," reads an official statement.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam: Steps to submit preferences