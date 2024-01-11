Thursday, January 11, 2024
     
SBI PO Mains Result 2023 out at sbi.co.in, check next schedule

SBI PO Mains result 2023 has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download the roll number wise list of selected candidates from the official website, sbi.co.in. Check SBI PO Mains result 2023 PDF, and next procedure schedule here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2024 13:57 IST
SBI PO Mains result 2023 PDF is available at sbi.co.in.
Image Source : INDIA TV SBI PO Mains result 2023 PDF is available at sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Mains result 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) mains exam 2023. All those who appeared in the SBI PO Main 2023 exam can download the results from the official website, sbi.co.in. 

The bank conducted the main exam for Probationary Officer Posts on December 5, and 16 December. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded on the official website, sbi.co.in. All those who have been selected in the mains exam are eligible to appear in the Psychometric test. Selected candidates' also have been intimated through SMS and email separately. Candidates can download SBI PO Mains result 2023 by following the easy steps given below. 

How to download SBI PO Mains result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in
  2. Click on the 'current openings'
  3. Click on 'main exam result' under Recruitment of Probationary officers
  4. The list of the selected candidates will appear on the screen
  5. Check your roll number and save the PDF for future reference

What's next?

Selected candidates are eligible to appear psychometric test which is scheduled to be conducted from January 16 onwards, and the group exercise and personal interview will commence from January 21. The test will carry 50 marks, of which 30 marks for Interview and 20 marks for group exercise. The final list of results will be prepared based on the candidate's performance in the Phase 2 and Phase 3 exam. The marks obtained in the Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase III for preparing the final merit list. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Exam (Phase-I) will not be added to preparing the final merit list for selection. Candidates can check their results directly in the given PDF. 

Direct link to download SBI PO Main Result 2023 PDF

