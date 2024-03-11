RSMSSB recruitment 2024 revised exam calendar released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RSMSSB recruitment 2024 revised exam calendar released

RSMSSB exam calendar 2024: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection (RSMSSB) has released the amended tentative exam calendar 2024-25 for various posts. Candidates who applied for the RSMSSB Recruitment Exam 2024 can check the exam schedule on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Exam Dates

As per the official schedule, the surveyor (woman worker) recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 22 while the exam for Junior Instructor (Fitter) will take place on June 26. Junior Instructor (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician Direct Recruitment Exam 2024) will take place on June 27. The Junior Instructor (Electrician) recruitment exam 2024 will be conducted on June 29. The surveyor (Female) recruitment exam will take place on July 13 and the Junior Instructor (Mechanical Desiel) Recruitment exam will be conducted on July 27.

The common eligibility test for graduation level will take place on September 21, 22, 23 and 24. Animal Attendant Direct Recruitment exam 2024 will be conducted on December 15, 16, 17 and 18. The exam for the hostel superintendent will be conducted on July 28. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website by following the easy steps given below.

RSMSSB recruitment 2024 exam calendar: How to download?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Exam for various posts: Amended tentative exam calendar of 2024-25'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the exam schedule of various exams

Download and save RSMSSB recruitment 2024 exam calendar for future reference

RSMSSB recruitment 2024 exam calendar