RPSC RAS mains 2024 revised exam dates announced, check complete schedule

RPSC RAS mains 2024 exam dates have been announced by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can check the RAS mains exam schedule on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated on: January 24, 2024 14:28 IST
Image Source : FILE RPSC RAS mains 2024 revised exam dates out

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the mains exam date for the state and subordinate services combined competitive (mains) exam 2024. All those who have successfully qualified for the RPSC RAS main exam can download the exam schedule from the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

As per the exam schedule, the RPSC RAS main exams will be conducted on July 20 and 21. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be conducted on January 27 and 28 which was later postponed. The announcement of the revised exam schedule for the Rajasthan Administration Services (Mains) exam was done by the Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena. 

The official notice reads, 'Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) exam 2023 to be organised by the commission on January 27 and 28 in continuation of the decision taken in the meeting of the honourable Full Commission dated January 23 is postponed. The said exam will now be conducted on July 20, 2024 and July 21, 2024.'

While postponing the exam, Rajasthan Minister Meena said, 'The government has decided to postpone the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam. The exam is expected to be conducted in June-July. The decision to extend RAS exam date was taken by the Rajasthan Council Ministers in a meeting which was held under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. 

905 vacancies to be recruited

The prelims results were announced on October 20 and the final marks were released on October 23. Only those who qualified in the exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. This drive is being done to recruit 905 vacancies in different posts. The registration process was started on July 01 and ended on July 21. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates. 

 

 

 

