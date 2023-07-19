RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result OUT on rbi.org.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result ANNOUNCED

RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result on its website. Candidates who appeared in the RBI Grade B exam for DR-General Posts can download their results from the official website of RBI - rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B 2023 phase 1 exam was conducted between July 9 and 13 at various exam centers. Candidates can download the roll number-wise RBI Grade B 2023 result list followed by the easy steps given below.

RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of RBI - rbi.gov.in Click on the opportunities Click on the link that reads ,'Result of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General) - PY 2023' A PDF will appear on the screen containing roll numbers of the selected candidates Candidates can download RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result and save it for future reference

RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result

RBI Grade B 2023: When will the phase 1 marksheet be released?

According to the notice, the candidates will be able to download RBI Grade B 2023 phase 1 marksheet and category-wise cut-off on the RBI website within fifteen working days. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more details related to the exam.

RBI Grade B 2023: When will phase 2 exam be conducted?

According to the official notice, the exam for Phase-II examination for Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General)-PY 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 30 at various exam centers. The admit card for the same will be allotted one week prior to the commencement of the phase 2 exam. The direct link to download RBI Grade B admit card will be hosted at rbi.org.in.