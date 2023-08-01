Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for 277 Stenographer posts at hcraj.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2023 registration begins

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan High Court has started the registrations for Rajasthan HC Stenographer recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan HC Steno recruitment 2023 through the official website of Rajasthan High Court, hcraj.nic.in. The last date to register for the recruitment process till August 30 up to 5 PM. The recruitment process will be held to fill a total of 277 posts.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post - Stenographer

Stenographer Total Posts - 277

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have passed the class 12th in Arts or Science or Commerce and should possess a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devnagri script and of Rajasthani Dialects.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts should be between 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to general category, EBC (creamy layer), OBC (creamy layer) and other states are required to pay Rs 700 as a registration fee. Whereas candidates from EBC (Non-Creamy Layer), OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 550. Candidates falling under SC, ST and PWD categories will have to pay Rs 450.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2023: How to Apply