OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card released at opsc.gov.in, check exam date, how to download

OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2022. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their call letters from the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the commission will conduct the OCS preliminary exam on October 15 in two sessions: Morning (from 10 am to 12 pm) and Afternoon (from 1 pm to 3 pm). The exam will be conducted in five zones including Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambhalpur. Candidates can check their exam venue details on their admit cards. The admit cards can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to key in your login details and click on 'submit'

OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download the OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card direct download link

OPSC OCS prelims 2023 exam pattern

The OPSC OCS prelims 2023 exam consists of two papers of 200 marks each. There will be two papers of General Studies which will be of 180 questions. Candidates will get four hours to complete the test. There will be negative markings for wrong answers. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam.