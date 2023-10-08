Sunday, October 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card released at opsc.gov.in, check exam date, how to download

OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card released at opsc.gov.in, check exam date, how to download

OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Check exam date, how to download, and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2023 17:39 IST
opsc admit card 2023 release date, opsc ocs exam date 2023, opsc admit card 2022 release date
Image Source : OPSC OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card download link available at opsc.gov.in.

OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2022. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their call letters from the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in. 

According to the official schedule, the commission will conduct the OCS preliminary exam on October 15 in two sessions: Morning (from 10 am to 12 pm) and Afternoon (from 1 pm to 3 pm). The exam will be conducted in five zones including Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambhalpur. Candidates can check their exam venue details on their admit cards. The admit cards can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below. 

OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card: How to download

  • Visit the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card
  • It will redirect you to the login window where you need to key in your login details and click on 'submit'
  • OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download the OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

OPSC OCS prelims 2023 admit card direct download link

OPSC OCS prelims 2023 exam pattern

The OPSC OCS prelims 2023 exam consists of two papers of 200 marks each. There will be two papers of General Studies which will be of 180 questions. Candidates will get four hours to complete the test. There will be negative markings for wrong answers. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam. 

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News